AGAr Price Tops $519.42 on Exchanges (AGAR)

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One AGAr coin can now be purchased for about $519.42 or 0.00944640 BTC on major exchanges. AGAr has a total market cap of $8.30 million and $68,526.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AGAr has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AGAr alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00061347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.63 or 0.00272123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.35 or 0.01028182 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.97 or 0.00729220 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00026042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,756.99 or 0.99584406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About AGAr

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

Buying and Selling AGAr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AGAr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AGAr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AGAr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AGAr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.