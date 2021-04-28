AGCO (AGCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AGCO to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO opened at $156.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $157.12. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.