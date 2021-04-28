Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) CEO Sells $1,222,155.00 in Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $136.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.42 and a 1 year high of $137.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.80.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,642,000 after buying an additional 1,819,111 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,104,000 after buying an additional 704,459 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,670,000 after buying an additional 650,712 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,398,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on A shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.84.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

