Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Sells $68,500.00 in Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of A stock opened at $136.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.75 and a 200-day moving average of $119.80. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $73.42 and a one year high of $137.83. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,111 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,104,000 after acquiring an additional 704,459 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,670,000 after acquiring an additional 650,712 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,398,000.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.84.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

