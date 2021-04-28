Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 88.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 93,300 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.38. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $928.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

