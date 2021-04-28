Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akari Therapeutics PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug consist of Coversin is a recombinant small protein, which acts on complement component-C5, preventing release of C5a and formation of C5b-9. Akari Therapeutics PLC, formerly known as Celsus Therapeutics Plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

NASDAQ AKTX opened at $2.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.52. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akari Therapeutics stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Akari Therapeutics worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

