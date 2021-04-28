Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Aker Solutions ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of AKRTF stock remained flat at $$1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. Aker Solutions ASA has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.80.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through Projects and Services segments. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

