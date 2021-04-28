Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target Raised to $107.50

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its target price lifted by Zacks Investment Research to $107.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ALRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.61.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $95.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.77.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $165.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 2,061 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $180,110.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 442,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,671,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $113,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,278 shares of company stock worth $3,230,676 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

