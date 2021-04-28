Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.400-2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $850 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.43 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Albany International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.17.

Shares of AIN traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.87. 95,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,499. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.39. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day moving average is $73.75.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. Analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $48,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,939.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382. 5.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

