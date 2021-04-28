Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $20.89.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lubert Adler Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,021,903,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,239,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,378,000 after buying an additional 248,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,361,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,638,000 after buying an additional 258,722 shares during the period. Finally, Olympus Peak Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,935,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

