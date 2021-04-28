Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s previous close.

ALXN has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $167.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.82. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $94.82 and a 52 week high of $168.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,838,611,000 after purchasing an additional 68,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after buying an additional 1,024,729 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after buying an additional 1,149,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,819,000 after buying an additional 145,961 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

