Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,201 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.8% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Apple by 284.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,724,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030,352 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Apple by 267.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,810,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,136,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.55. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.55 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.