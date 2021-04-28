ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock’s previous close.

ALE has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

NYSE:ALE opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. Research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 17.6% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 18.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

