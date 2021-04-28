Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADS stock opened at $105.46 on Wednesday. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADS shares. Edward Jones lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

