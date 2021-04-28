Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Posts Earnings Results

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $766.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.78. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $6.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

