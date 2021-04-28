Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4025 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Alliant Energy has increased its dividend payment by 20.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Alliant Energy has a payout ratio of 62.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alliant Energy to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.33.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.