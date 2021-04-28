Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €230.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALV. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €219.00 ($257.65).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €216.35 ($254.53) on Tuesday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €215.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €196.81.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

