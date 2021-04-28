Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMOT stock opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $530.58 million, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies are scheduled to split on Monday, May 3rd. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, March 10th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, April 30th.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMOT. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

