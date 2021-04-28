Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Allstar Health Brands stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. 599,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,322. Allstar Health Brands has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.
Allstar Health Brands Company Profile
