Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Allstar Health Brands stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. 599,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,322. Allstar Health Brands has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.

Allstar Health Brands Company Profile

Allstar Health Brands, Inc, a specialty health care products company, focuses on enhancing health and quality of life by offering select medicines, natural nutritional supplements, and over the counter remedies in the Americas. The company holds the Tapout license to sell globally branded nutraceutical products, including pain relief sprays and wipes.

