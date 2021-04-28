Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 100 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 75,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.94.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $122.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.11. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $123.30.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

