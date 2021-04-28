Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.22.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,396 shares of company stock worth $4,496,653. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

