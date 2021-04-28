Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $290,000 Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 64.1% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 11.8% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 848.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $216.40 on Wednesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.94 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

