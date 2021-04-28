Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $342,000 Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $275.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.48. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.98 and a fifty-two week high of $276.21.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.