Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Takes $209,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,536 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,764 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $581,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,697,810 shares of company stock worth $102,807,504. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $69.76.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

