Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Decreased by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,241.35.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,290.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,149.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,894.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,230.38 and a one year high of $2,324.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

