Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Evanson Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 44.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.3% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $10,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,290.98 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,230.38 and a one year high of $2,324.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,149.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,894.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,953.00 price target (up from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,219.26.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.