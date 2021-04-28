Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $10.47 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $98.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,389.77. 233,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,694. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,230.38 and a 52 week high of $2,324.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,149.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,894.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,387.68.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

