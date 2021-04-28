Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,850.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,283.73.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,290.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,230.38 and a 12 month high of $2,324.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,894.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

