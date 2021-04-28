Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Sells $242,332.36 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP David Sponsel sold 14,572 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $242,332.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,947,799.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Alphatec stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. 9,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,689. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Alphatec by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

