AlphaValue Lowers Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) to Sell

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at AlphaValue from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VWDRY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 85.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

