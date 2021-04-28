Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $85.70 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 458,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,359 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 4.0% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $85,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.86. 51,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.16.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

