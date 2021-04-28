Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 102.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,830 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 4.9% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.20% of The Blackstone Group worth $104,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 459,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,248,000 after buying an additional 69,296 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 46,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.94. 27,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,559. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.80 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.93.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

