Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.450-1.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PINE shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE PINE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.72. 55,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,211. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

