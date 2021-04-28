ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) Shares Purchased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,261,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,172,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 748.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 52,528 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,573,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 580.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ACES traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.79. 57,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.86.

