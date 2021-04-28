AltaGas Ltd. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for AltaGas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.00.

ALA opened at C$22.45 on Wednesday. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$14.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

