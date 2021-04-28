AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$25.00 at National Bank Financial

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on AltaGas from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.00.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$22.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$14.55 and a 1-year high of C$22.68. The company has a market cap of C$6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.7199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

