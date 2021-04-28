AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$26.00 at CIBC

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALA. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.00.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$22.45 on Monday. AltaGas has a one year low of C$14.55 and a one year high of C$22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.27 billion and a PE ratio of 12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.29.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. Research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.7199999 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.