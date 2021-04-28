Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 32,435 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after buying an additional 126,029 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,528,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,984,791. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

