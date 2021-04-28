Amazon.com, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $13.62 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research report issued on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma forecasts that the e-commerce giant will earn $13.62 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,700.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2022 earnings at $16.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $18.17 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price target (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,417.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,201.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3,197.83.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

