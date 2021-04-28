Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will post sales of $3.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.25 billion. Amcor reported sales of $3.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year sales of $12.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $13.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

AMCR traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.67. 4,412,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,413,014. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47. Amcor has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,790,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,611,000 after purchasing an additional 202,759 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 670,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Amcor by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

