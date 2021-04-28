Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $268.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of AMED traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.43. 3,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,569. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $165.42 and a 12 month high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,928 shares of company stock worth $1,066,945 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

