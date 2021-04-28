American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%.

Shares of AAT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.70. 1,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,649. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 117,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $3,480,941.00. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.87 per share, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.