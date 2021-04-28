American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Stock Price Down 1.7%

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK)’s share price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 2,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th.

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

