American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Stock Price Down 1.7%

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK)’s share price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 2,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th.

American Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMBK)

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

