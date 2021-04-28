American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Short Interest Update

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 9,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of American Bio Medica stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 84,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,096. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. American Bio Medica has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.26.

Get American Bio Medica alerts:

About American Bio Medica

American Bio Medica Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 1 to 10 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 16 drugs.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for American Bio Medica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bio Medica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.