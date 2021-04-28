American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Short Interest Update

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 9,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of American Bio Medica stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 84,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,096. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. American Bio Medica has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.26.
About American Bio Medica
