American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.350-0.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.57.

American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.94. 3,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,917. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average is $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 87.88, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $46.36.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

