American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.350-0.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.57.
American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.94. 3,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,917. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average is $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 87.88, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $46.36.
In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
American Campus Communities Company Profile
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
