American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $904.12 million.

NYSE AEO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,628. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.63.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.