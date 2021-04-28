American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock Position Reduced by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 7,613.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 71,264 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 59.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 393,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 146,727 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 51.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 183,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after acquiring an additional 62,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

NYSE:AFG opened at $124.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $125.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

In other American Financial Group news, VP Vito C. Peraino purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $150,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.