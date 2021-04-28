American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Short Interest Update

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 19,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,307,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HIPH opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. American Premium Water has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get American Premium Water alerts:

About American Premium Water

American Premium Water Corporation produces bottled water under the LALPINA brand name. The company was formerly known as Expert Group Inc and changed its name to American Premium Water Corporation in October 2013. American Premium Water Corporation is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for American Premium Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Premium Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.