American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Position Reduced by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,826,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Tower by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,458,000 after acquiring an additional 808,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,115,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,955,000 after purchasing an additional 772,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.67.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.70. 19,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,235. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $112.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

