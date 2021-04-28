American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.73 Million

Equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will report $58.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year sales of $265.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.75 million to $266.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $336.98 million, with estimates ranging from $330.93 million to $340.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on AMWL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of AMWL traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,365,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,230. American Well has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,866,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $623,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 695,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,522,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 538,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,701,702 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,599,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Well by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,393,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,957 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,204,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $38,327,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

