American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.73 Million

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will report $58.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year sales of $265.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.75 million to $266.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $336.98 million, with estimates ranging from $330.93 million to $340.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on AMWL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of AMWL traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,365,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,230. American Well has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,866,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $623,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 695,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,522,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 538,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,701,702 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,599,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Well by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,393,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,957 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,204,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $38,327,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Well (AMWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.